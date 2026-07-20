The Chronicles of Haiphong

The Chronicles of Haiphong

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Chronicles of Haiphong

BEFORE THE LIVE SHOW DIARY (PAID MEMBERS ONLY!)

A new segment where we can discuss matters not covered in my show
Danny Haiphong's avatar
Danny Haiphong
Jul 20, 2026
∙ Paid

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Danny Haiphong.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Danny Haiphong · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture