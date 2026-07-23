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BONUS TAKE: US PROVOKES WAR IN SOUTH CHINA SEA AND NO ONE'S TALKING ABOUT IT
My latest bonus take for all of you on a topic I am currently writing about. Please leave any questions, comments, I am here to engage with all of you!
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Journalism and analysis from a socialist and anti-imperialist perspectiveJournalism and analysis from a socialist and anti-imperialist perspective
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