The Chronicles of Haiphong

The Chronicles of Haiphong

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BONUS TAKE: US PROVOKES WAR IN SOUTH CHINA SEA AND NO ONE'S TALKING ABOUT IT

My latest bonus take for all of you on a topic I am currently writing about. Please leave any questions, comments, I am here to engage with all of you!
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