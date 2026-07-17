Trump and the CIA have accused China of stealing the 2020 election in the United States in favor of Joe Biden. This accusation came just a day after a new Pew study revealed that more people around the world now favor China over the United States. This includes Canada, the country directly to the U.S.’s north. The data builds upon mounting evidence that China is growing in prestige around the world, particularly in the Global South where African and Arab populations, for example, have been expressing a more favorable view of China for years.

There isn’t any reason to look deeply into the so-called intelligence dump. We’ve seen this script before. In 2016, the Democrats worked with the CIA to spread the narrative that Russia stole the election in favor of Trump. What came after this was a massive push to war with Russia, Cold War propaganda, and a witch hunt against independent media and voices critical of US foreign policy. Oh, and a convenient distraction away from the bipartisan consensus that exists on waging endless war and enriching Wall Street at the expense of the rest of us (or the fact that the US has stolen and interfered violently in the political processes of dozens of nations around the world).

Why is the US elite now interested in starting a “China-gate” fiasco? A basic explanation is that the GOP and Trump are aiming to undermine the upcoming mind-term elections. Given Trump’s low polling numbers and the inability of the GOP to offer anything of substance to the people, it would make sense to start a campaign that blamed a so-called “adversary” for the political performance of a flailing regime. However, this explanation doesn’t even scratch the surface as to why the US regime is now screaming “CHINA STOLE OUR ELECTIONS.”

The bigger reason? China has won. China is clobbering the US in high-tech, infrastructure development, and now even global prestige. China’s standard of living is rising while the US’s declines. China’s military capabilities are growing yet it doesn’t wage interventionist wars. And China’s economy will soon be the biggest in the world in GDP terms and has already surpassed the United States in purchasing power parity terms (PPP). The US elite cannot allow this reality to stand, especially the CIA. The CIA is quite literally the covert arm of US regime change and there is no regime worldwide the US empire would like to change more than China’s.

China’s success and the predictability of US foreign policy at this stage of the empire strikes a big blow to the election interference argument. Why would China interfere in US elections? How does this serve China’s interests? Both US political parties share a hawkish foreign policy. In fact, the Democratic Party’s anti-China policy is arguably more effective than the GOP’s as it relies far more on Cold War tropes than naked aggression.

It was Barack Obama who declared a pivot to Asia which saw a massive military build up along China’s periphery. And it was Joe Biden who not only continued Trump’s anti-China policy of 2016-2020 but expanded it to include sanctions and tariffs on Chinese industries and a more fervent commitment to militarizing the Asia Pacific.

Rebranding Russiagate with a China face therefore continues an overall trend toward US aggression against China. The CIA knows that the US empire is facing not just the crisis of China’s rise, but also a broader crisis of legitimacy. Iran has defeated the US militarily and stymied the most aggressive attempt at regime change that could be mustered. Russia has refused to fall from the furious US-NATO attempt to economically and military strangle it via the Ukraine war. And the economic damage of a financialized system of monopoly capitalism has led to an explosion of resentment and hatred toward the US political class from ordinary Americans themselves.

So there’s no better time to bring “reds under the bed”-type Cold War hysteria back into the political mix. But will it be effective? Probably not. But so long as China is winning and the world changes in unfavorable ways to the US empire, the US empire will continue to try and stop it by any means necessary. That’s what makes this moment so dangerous. It’s not the prospect of a “successful” empire, but.a desperate one trying to hold on to and even expand its grip on power.

The more it fails, the more violent and repressive it becomes. We should all be preparing for the fallout to come.