The Chronicles of Haiphong

The Chronicles of Haiphong

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
2h

I think it's a bit premature to gloat, there's nothing inevitable about the nature of how events unfold. Yes, over large tracts of historical time, you are probably correct, however we all live in the now where things are much less predictable.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Danny Haiphong and others
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
1h

The arrogance of trumps power embedded in AI-directed global militarism and surveillance combined with a perfect storm of financial bubble mania will bring down the Wall Street Casino Ponzi House of Cards sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, the Silicon Valley Amazon data centers are grabbing farm land, siphoning electricity and water to make Americans submit to fascism while demonizing China.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Danny Haiphong · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture