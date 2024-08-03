Before I placed my time and attention to a YouTube show on geopolitics, I wrote hundreds of articles on all sorts of topics. One of them was busting the myth of “lesser evilism” and exposing the truth about the U.S. duopoly political system. It became tiring to repeat myself over, and over, and over again. Hence, the shift of attention toward global matters of anti-imperialism and geopolitics which always felt like the right place for someone like myself whose very existence is in large part the result of a criminal U.S. imperial war on Vietnam.

But I’ll repeat myself here because no two historical moments are the same, no matter their similarities. To my U.S.-based/American followers: DON’T VOTE FOR THE DUOPOLY.

The duopoly is simply two wings of the same dying imperial bird. There is no “lesser evil,” just a choice over which candidate is the more effective evil. The duopoly is a corporate-controlled weapon of class war. It’s not Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s Them Vs. Us. Oligarchs vs. the people. Capitalists vs. the workers. Oppressors vs. the Oppressed. However you want to frame it, the basic calculation is that the duopoly is a mechanism by, for, and of the elites at the expense of whoever falls outside of the halls of U.S. political and economic power.

This isn’t lost on the people. Most people in the U.S. are non-voters or they support the idea of a third-party alternative. Thus, MOST people understand that this system doesn’t work for them. Whether it’s Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, the following can be expected from both parties:

Endless war: on Russia, China, Syria, Iran, Palestine, Venezuela, DPRK, and on and on and on across the multipolar world.

Falling living standards: inflation, wage stagnation, etc.

Super profits for the rich: banks get bailed out, we get sold out.

More surveillance: the destruction of civil liberties receives bipartisan support.

More cops, and more weapons for cops: all to brutalize oppressed nationalities and/or anyone who stands against elite policy

More debt: student, auto, healthcare, etc: Look at how quickly Biden folded on the student loan forgiveness. The other forms of debt are only mentioned during campaign season.

Identity politics vs. Culture wars: the Democrat and Republican debate meant to get you looking at aesthetics over politics and policies.

Privatization and austerity where the saying goes: Government is only for war and repression, corporations are looking to gobble up everything else.

This list just scratches the surface. Yet it should be enough to fully comprehend that voting for the duopoly is not only harmful, but also a waste of time. If the duopoly wants to get rid of abortion, it will do it. If it wants to destroy what’s left of worker rights, social security, etc…it will do it. If it wants WWIII, it will do it. Why? Because the duopoly doesn’t answer to us. It answers to THEM: the oligarchs, the capitalists, the war profiteers, the bankers, the elites.

We are all we have. We, the people, must pursue alternatives. Vote third-party. I had Jill Stein on my program and I support her candidacy because she stands for peace with justice. But whatever you do with your vote, understand this: what will matter most in the long-term is what we do and what we build to transform this system from what it is now, a capitalist oligarchy, to what we need: a system that addresses the grave crises facing humanity.

Voting itself really doesn’t do much on its own. Whether your skills are in political education, union organizing, activism, media, art or some other arena, put them in service of the people, in service of the world.

We are all we got.

