Like what it must be like for the fathers in Gaza, Lebanon, and around the world terrorized and slain by US-Israeli genocide.

Or for the mothers in these parts of the world who have experienced their children, husbands, fathers to their children, and loved ones eliminated by Israeli/US airstrikes and attacks.

And for the children who have lost their parents to US-Israeli state terror all over the world, including the United States. Those who may not been killed but whose lives are being stripped away daily behind Israeli torture prisons, immigration “detention” centers in the US, or America’s incarceration penal colonies.

Under empire, mass murder and premature death lives with us like the dirt on our streets. We don’t always see it nor think about it, but it touches us always. Sometimes it is straight forward, traumatic, and painful like the US/Israeli bullet through the body of a Palestinian child. Other times it’s ambiguous, such as when a child witnesses the changes in their parent following years of solitary confinement or never truly gets to know their parents because they were disappeared by empire-backed death squads. This, of course, is no less painful.

I don’t pretend my father’s death can compare to these nightmare experiences that form the foundations of US/Israeli imperial repression. Nonetheless, father’s day remains difficult for me because my own father’s death was both sudden and ambiguous. Most loss is. My father died of a heart attack at age 69. The death felt sudden despite two weeks of grueling familial and medical drama during his ICU stay. Unseen was the trail that led to this experience.

My father 5 years before he died

The doctors told us that he likely had a number of heart attacks before the one that took his life. They were probably silent, but they could not be sure. Hearing this was painful, but I could understand it. My father was the son of alcoholism. He bore the scars of anger and neglect obtained from the contradictions of empire.

He bore scars of working 30+ years in a union job only to die with less than $25,000 in the bank acquired from refinancing his home multiple times to pay off debt and the rising cost of education for his children. He bore the scars of being drafted and forced to serve for several years in the US war on Vietnam. And he bore the scars of raising a family under a lifetime of trauma that led him to caretake for my mother, whose bipolar condition caused its own kind of intense financial and emotional stress. This is a lot for one person to bear, yet so many of us do in our own way.

Despite his struggles, I was lucky to know and be raised by him. His work ethic and commitment to the people he loved left a deep imprint on me. He made mistakes even in this regard, but looking back at them almost has a normalizing and human character to it. His tolerance for the errors and mistakes of others taught me not to write people off for struggling with the devastating impact of this corrupt and anti-human system. When he took this too far, he taught me how important it is to have boundaries with those who cause us harm whether intentional or not.

As a child, he let me be. At times this was because he was overwhelmed by the stressors of work, debt and his own demons, but at many other points it was because he truly wanted me to find what I loved and what mattered to me. I went through many phases in this journey. First it was art. My earliest career goal at the ages of 8-10ish was to become a cartoonist.

Then when I tired of this, it was basketball. I had big NBA dreams. I trained like I wanted it more than anything else. It didn’t work out and in the worst way. When everything came to a head and I burned out from the pressure and tragedy of how my high school career ended, it was my father who hugged me through the tears and told me it would be alright.

Sometimes his anxiety would get the best of him, and he’d warn me about getting injured playing basketball or about marrying my current wife given his difficult experience with my mother. In the final analysis, however, he never discouraged me when I made my own decisions. This space allowed me to make choices informed by more than just his or any other familial guidance.

We weren’t rich, and neither were our neighbors. I could have easily chosen “the streets.” Drugs were all around and the people running them. I spent a lot of time outside alone beginning at age 10-11 as my father worked overtime and my mother was engaged in manic endeavors. But I made choices based on what I felt was best for me and I was truthfully afraid of anything that led to violence or an altered state (score one for anxiety lol). I credit a lot of these choices within a difficult environment to my father.

My father even had a hand in my politics and my path toward independent journalism. While he himself was a New Deal Democrat who often voted blue no matter who, his experience both in Vietnam and being negatively impacted by the neoliberal imperialist policies of the Clintons and Democratic Party establishment left him bitterly angry with the entire political class. He was critical of war at a time during my adolescence when the US was knee deep in the War on Terror’s forever wars. Of course, I came to class consciousness and anti-imperialism for a number of other reasons but I’d be lying if I said his struggles and hearing his rants didn’t inject at least a little hatred and anger for empire in me.

He, like all human beings, wasn’t all perfect. There were communication barriers and conflicts from which I inherited from him too. Anger is contagious. So too is the tendency to neglect one’s own needs for work and income especially in these horrendous economic times. As I grow older, I am trying to learn how to show this part of me compassion even if it’s difficult.

Still, there’s too much I miss to list here. Even in my mid-30s I miss our 2-minute calls where he’d simply ask about my day and talk about the weather. I miss his rants about the news, the folly of wars, the economy etc. I miss his old school greetings with a hug and a kiss on the head. And I miss his love for nature, walks, and animals. This just skims the surface of what I still long for even after all of these years.

My father died about two years after he retired. By this time, I was quietly witnessing his decline. He showed signs of tiring from three and a half decades of grueling labor and the emotional pain of a marriage that caused him and his family great suffering. I could tell his motivation was depleted by the loss of the habitual activity of spending 40-70 hours a week toiling to survive. Seeing this, I wrote him a letter thanking him for all he had done for me up until that point just a few years before he died.

I wish I knew where that letter was, but it doesn’t matter now. He read it and I knew he appreciated it. While I could say a million things about my father and tell you in book length why I appreciate him, I’ll leave you with these words.

I’ve learned I will never stop missing my father no matter how long it’s been since he' physically left me. I’ve learned I will never stop wishing he would have been able to see me get married (he died 3 months before) or witness all that I’ve done since. I will never stop wishing he could have met my dog (he loved dogs and he would have loved mine). And most of all, I will never stop wishing that when hard times hit that I could turn to the person who made me feel most at home and that everything would be alright even if it wasn’t.

My dog lounging. How could you not love him? (Kidding, not everyone loves dogs and that’s OK)

One of the greatest lessons that our loved ones can teach us when they are gone is that we are tasked with providing for ourselves what they provided for us when they were here. The same goes for what they didn’t or couldn’t provide. Sometimes this isn’t fair to ask. Sometimes it isn’t even possible. But if we don’t try, then grief becomes something far more difficult to cope with. Trust me.

We are in a long struggle for liberation from empire at home and abroad. Things could very well get worse before they get better, especially for those of us in the belly of the beast. We need to take of each other and ourselves as best we can under conditions rife with declining living standards, escalating state repression and endless war. On this father’s day, take care of yourself and each other. Build community and take part in the struggle to free ourselves from these monsters in any way you can. And take a moment to reflect on all those who have lost fathers, children, family, and loved ones because of the horrors of this system both in direct and indirect forms.

Thanks for reading mine.