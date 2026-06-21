The Chronicles of Haiphong

The Chronicles of Haiphong

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shiningrain1's avatar
shiningrain1
3h

A very moving post Danny, thank you. Your dog seems to emanate great character - something that both you and your Dad clearly share. I watch many of your shows on YouTube, you are a very talented and gracious host. It's good to know a little about the life of a Geopolitical commentator. It creates a connection. Again, thank you. I'm 68 and live in wales, UK.

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Stop Chemtrails Michigan's avatar
Stop Chemtrails Michigan
2h

Danny, i’m so glad I read this and so glad you wrote it. Very moving and deeply honest. I’ve been watching you grow as a young journalist. I have great admiration for the way you interview and for your deep knowledge and for how deeply you care about what’s going on in the world. I’ve often actually felt proud of you as I’ve watched, I’m sure as your father would have. Love you.

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