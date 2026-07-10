In recent years, the topic of reparations has become a polarizing question. For me, it’s not polarizing at all.

US & Western “civilization” built entire empires on the backs of free, enslaved labor. The descendants of the enslaved should no doubt be compensated and made whole for the crime committed against them. Conditions for descendants of slaves in the US remain abhorrent, in large part because of the twin daggers of imposed generational wealth-lessness and the intense war on the economic and political rights of Black Americans.

Of course, reparations isn’t as simple as cutting a check. Some argue that reparations is unnecessary so long as the broader system is transformed into one that can ensure the economic and political rights of all exploited people. Once working people are free from the shackles of capital’s depravity, Black and other oppressed sections of the population will find justice. Sounds good, right? Wrong. The argument completely ignores why a new, more just system shouldn’t both address both the depravity afflicting the broader working class AND the particular injustices inflicted upon Black Americans (and the Indigenous Peoples for that matter). If two (or more) problems can exist, then two or more problems can be solved.

I begin here because liberal hucksters like Ta-Nahesi Coates paint reparations with such a narrow and partisan brush that we are made to forget that the US is an EMPIRE. Empires, especially of the modern imperialist variety, do not engage in targeted wealth extraction and exploitation. They exploit ruthlessly at the expense of as many oppressed nationalities and peoples as possible. They do so to enrich the few at the expense of the many.

The rulers of US empire indeed owe Black America TRILLIONS in wealth stolen. They also owe the world trillions. As China’s news agency Xinhua pointed out, the US empire has been at war for all but nine years of its life (and 0 if you count the war on indigenous people and the enslavement of Africans as warfare). The list of US interventions since World War II is overwhelming. New data suggests that the US has engaged in nearly 500 US military interventions in its 250 year lifespan, with half of those occurring after World War II.

So to calculate what the US owes the world in a monetary number is truly staggering. What is owed to the people of Iraq still languishing from the destruction of decades of occupation, bombings, and sanctions? Or the people of Iran, who have spent nearly fifty years under economic sanctions and the last year fighting two US wars at the expense of thousands of civilian lives? Because the US is Israel’s primary backer, the price tag on reparations must include Palestine and Lebanon as well, right? The US has yet to pay back Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia or Korea for the millions of lives taken by its bombs, poisoned by its biological weapons, or starved by its economic terrorism.

These examples are damning but by no mean exhaustive. It’s relatively easy to conclude that the US owes the world A LOT, but harder to articulate just how the US empire will pay what it owes and what must happen for humanity to get there. Take the example of Iran. The imperialist warmongers in Washington and Tel Aviv are once again Iran’s infrastructure. While the US has demonstrated that it is too weak to defeat Iran, it continues to prove to the world that its core interests in eliminating any independent challenge to its rule and thereby maximizing the profits of the Epstein class remain firmly intact.

The more crisis-ridden the US empire becomes, the more that the system of imperialism steering its sinking ship doubles down on war. War isn’t a matter of choices made from the whims of talking heads like Donald Trump or any other US politician. War is the mechanism for maintaining & expanding US hegemony, enriching the Epstein class bankers so heavily invested in the military industrial complex, and creating the conditions on the ground politically to support these ends.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran therefore represents a microcosm of how the US empire will approach any demand for reparations. That is, US empire is not simply agreement incapable. Its very interests rooted in the exploitation of the world’s labor and resources necessitate war. To negotiate with an adversary, even in obvious defeat, is anathema to those who sit on golden toilets in one of their several mansions accumulating fictitious capital while the world burns. War is not a tool or an answer. It’s the way of life for a class of parasites who are conscious of the fact that their system of institutional theft and plunder is on borrowed time.

Ultimately, reparations are not impossible so long as the US is governed and organized by the Epstein ruling elite. The US empire, while in decline, won’t go out with a humanitarian swan song. It’s final days are already bringing about more destruction, more repression, and more economic misery for a wider number of people globally. Iran and its multipolar partners such as China are building a better and more fair system, but their efforts alone won’t bring down the Epstein class.

This is the responsibility of those who reside within the borders of the Epstein class’s dominion. So long as the working class and oppressed within the US hold zero power to drive the sinking ship in a different direction, the ship will continue to sink. And the Epstein class will fire everything it can at the people and the planet along the way to hold onto and increase their power and net worth. What reparations should really mean, then, is the replacement of this system and this class with a better one of our own.

What do we have to lose? Half of people in the US under 30 live with their parents according to the latest data. Eight of the wealthiest elites on the planet own more wealth than 50 percent of the world’s population. In this sense, getting to a place of real political power where we can actually implement reparations is a win for all of us not named Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, and the tiny class of Epstein-ites destroying the planet.