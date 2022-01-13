How to Satisfy the American Empire: Smear the Left, Demonize China
A recent report in The Nation magazine accomplishes both by inducing readers with a steady dose of Cold War leftism and condemnation of those critical of the Empire's narrative
Many on the so-called “left” view China and the U.S. as equally oppressive and imperialist in character. This is a historic trend dating back to the Cold War which divided the Western left into a variety of camps. One of these camps was the “Neither Washington nor Moscow” consortium of social democrats and liberals who saw the Soviet Union as an imperia…