Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongIn 2 hours, June 11th 11am eastern I am LIVE with Fmr British Diplomat Alastair Crooke!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIn 2 hours, June 11th 11am eastern I am LIVE with Fmr British Diplomat Alastair Crooke!ALSO: BONUS Segment with KJ Noh, Lee Camp and Elina Xenophontos coming in second hour!Danny HaiphongJun 11, 202524Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongIn 2 hours, June 11th 11am eastern I am LIVE with Fmr British Diplomat Alastair Crooke!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6ShareWatch here:24Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongIn 2 hours, June 11th 11am eastern I am LIVE with Fmr British Diplomat Alastair Crooke!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6Share