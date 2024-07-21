The Assad Curse strikes again

On this July 21st, 2024, Joseph R. Biden has announced that he will step down from the presidency after one term. There will be no two-term Joe for the history books.

On the one hand, GOOD. Genocide Joe is a cancer on the global body politic.

Genocide Joe has the blood of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians on his hands.

His obsessive support for Israel has brought West Asia to the breaking point of regional war, a guaranteed bloodbath with nuclear potential. The people of Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen have already lost loved ones due to genocide Joe’s marriage to Zionism and endless war.

Genocide Joe has brought the world the closest its been to a U.S.-Russia war since the Cuban Missile Crisis at the expense of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian troops and tens of thousands of Russian troops. Such a war, of course, has the HIGHEST degree of nuclear potential.

He’s played at diplomacy with China only to arm Taiwan to the teeth, provoke China in the South China Sea, push NATO toward the “Indo-Pacific,” place 100 percent tariffs on Chines electric vehicles, and level sanctions on China’s tech sector. War with China is closer than ever before and again, it’s a war that would go nuclear.

Let’s not forget Biden’s love of sanctions, which have both plunged countless people in Syria and 28 other countries into the most dire forms of poverty and ignited a flame in Russia and the multipolar world to chart a new, sovereign path forward for humanity (the silver lining).

All of Biden’s imperial crimes are coupled with an equally disastrous domestic regime.

Biden’s banker-serving, crime bill-passing, NAFTA-championing, and welfare-cutting neoliberal CV didn’t go out the window upon his entrance into the White House.

Biden entered in 2020 at the heels of a pandemic, an internal rebellion to police brutality, and a capitalist economy in deep recession.

He exits with a litany of broken promises and a population in political malaise.

Students didn’t receive student debt relief. A dent hasn’t been made in the 1.7 trillion albatross breaking the economic back of America’s younger generation.

The cost of living has skyrocketed, crippling American workers into burdensome debt.

Racial cleavages have not gone away. They’ve merely been swept under the rug by Democratic Party chicanery.

The prisons are full. Police budgets even fuller. But nothing tops the ballooning U.S. military budget.

Yet good paying jobs, unions, and public services are thinner than ever.

This is Biden’s legacy.

He was thrust into the presidency as a placeholder for a dying empire.

His rule was ineffective, sloppy, and an embarrassment to the elites.

But more importantly, Biden’s legacy as a war criminal and the political engine of genocide and WWIII must never be forgotten.

Because if we forget, then we are bound to remain paralyzed in the face of what comes next. The “other hand” I almost forgot to mention.

What comes next, you ask? Kamala Harris vs. Trump? Insert Democrat vs. Trump?

It’s still unclear. Let’s not lose sight of what is clear, however.

The American Empire is in disarray. Trump is not the antidote to this. We had Trump in 2016. We left Trump in 2020 no better.

We know what the Democrats are: a cog in the War Party.

The more effective cog. The cog that screams diversity while murdering oppressed people abroad without hesitation.

The cog that screams feminism while dropping bombs on women and children in Gaza, Yemen, Syria and countless other nations.

The cog that screams social justice while immiserating the multinational working class in the U.S.A.

Sure, conditions are different in 2024. They always are. No two election cycles are alike. No two moments in history are alike. Just don’t ask me to bet on a lifetime oligarch turned U.S. politician to turn things around in the interests of peace and the working class. And definitely don’t ask me to vote for the “lesser evil” Democrats, who are merely the more effective parasite sucking our blood for the elites that hire them.

Who can we depend on? The people.

The people forging a multipolar world from Russia to China to the DPRK to Iran to the Axis of Resistance and beyond.

The people forming unions, popular fronts, and other organizations confronting the maladies of a dying empire.

The people who have yet to become activated, who we’ve never spoken to, who suffer from the depravity of a system whose time to die has come. The people who have witnessed this suffering and now reject it with every fiber of their being.

Buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride to a new world. It may be some time away.

But on its way, it is.