Share this postThe Chronicles of Haiphong🚨 LIVE TODAY Aug 12th 2pm eastern 11am pacific w/ Jeffrey Sachs & Patrick HenningsenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore🚨 LIVE TODAY Aug 12th 2pm eastern 11am pacific w/ Jeffrey Sachs & Patrick HenningsenWe talk major Russian breakthrough on battlefield, Putin-Trump summit, Israel-Gaza and MORE!Danny HaiphongAug 12, 20254Share this postThe Chronicles of Haiphong🚨 LIVE TODAY Aug 12th 2pm eastern 11am pacific w/ Jeffrey Sachs & Patrick HenningsenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareWatch here:4Share this postThe Chronicles of Haiphong🚨 LIVE TODAY Aug 12th 2pm eastern 11am pacific w/ Jeffrey Sachs & Patrick HenningsenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share