The Chronicles of Haiphong

The Chronicles of Haiphong

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Kilroy-is-awol's avatar
Kilroy-is-awol
2h

Here is a dose of realty for the tepid who cannot face reality! If you have children, grandchildren, or neighbors with children Israel wants to kill them if they are in Palestine, Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon or Iran! And the US is helping! Now how do you want to vote?

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