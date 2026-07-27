LIVE TODAY July 27th today 1pm eastern 10am pacific w/ Patrick Henningsen!We talk Iran continuing strikes on Iraq, huge news on battlefield damage rolling in, and much more in geopolitics!Danny HaiphongJul 27, 20261214ShareWATCH:1214Share
Here is a dose of realty for the tepid who cannot face reality! If you have children, grandchildren, or neighbors with children Israel wants to kill them if they are in Palestine, Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon or Iran! And the US is helping! Now how do you want to vote?