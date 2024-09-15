Share this post🚨 LIVE with Economist Richard Wolff TODAY Sept 15th, 1pm eastern 10am pacific!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther🚨 LIVE with Economist Richard Wolff TODAY Sept 15th, 1pm eastern 10am pacific!We discuss an explosion of interest in BRICS including Turkey's bid, new tariffs on China, the IMF visiting Russia amid flailing sanctions and so much more in geoeconomics. Danny HaiphongSep 15, 20249Share this post🚨 LIVE with Economist Richard Wolff TODAY Sept 15th, 1pm eastern 10am pacific!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareBe sure to catch the stream via THIS LINK and subscribe as a paid member to submit a question!9Share this post🚨 LIVE with Economist Richard Wolff TODAY Sept 15th, 1pm eastern 10am pacific!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare