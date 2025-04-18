Share this postThe Chronicles of Haiphong‼️ LIVE with Mark Sleboda 2pm eastern 11am Pacific April 18th TODAY !Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore‼️ LIVE with Mark Sleboda 2pm eastern 11am Pacific April 18th TODAY !We talk Russia's new offensive, Putin's big plans with China & Iran, and Trump's foreign policy chaos blowing back hard plus much more!Danny HaiphongApr 18, 20254Share this postThe Chronicles of Haiphong‼️ LIVE with Mark Sleboda 2pm eastern 11am Pacific April 18th TODAY !Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareWatch the stream here:4Share this postThe Chronicles of Haiphong‼️ LIVE with Mark Sleboda 2pm eastern 11am Pacific April 18th TODAY !Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share