Share this postLIVE with Pepe Escobar & Scott Ritter Beginning Sept 25th, 10am eastern, 7am Pacific TODAY!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLIVE with Pepe Escobar & Scott Ritter Beginning Sept 25th, 10am eastern, 7am Pacific TODAY!Pepe joins in first half on how escalations from Lebanon to Ukraine will impact the BRICS Summit. Scott joins the second half for perspectives on the war front and discuss the upcoming anti-war rallyDanny HaiphongSep 25, 20248Share this postLIVE with Pepe Escobar & Scott Ritter Beginning Sept 25th, 10am eastern, 7am Pacific TODAY!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareWATCH THE STREAM VIA THIS LINK8Share this postLIVE with Pepe Escobar & Scott Ritter Beginning Sept 25th, 10am eastern, 7am Pacific TODAY!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare