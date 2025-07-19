Share this postThe Chronicles of Haiphong🚨 LIVESTREAM ALERT : Prof. Mohammad Marandi joins TODAY July 19th 2pm eastern 11am pacific! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore🚨 LIVESTREAM ALERT : Prof. Mohammad Marandi joins TODAY July 19th 2pm eastern 11am pacific! We talk Iran preparing for round 2 with Israel, Yemen hits Ben Gurion AGAIN, Gaza turning into IDF g*nocide quagmire, Syria, and MORE!Danny HaiphongJul 19, 202511Share this postThe Chronicles of Haiphong🚨 LIVESTREAM ALERT : Prof. Mohammad Marandi joins TODAY July 19th 2pm eastern 11am pacific! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareWatch here:11Share this postThe Chronicles of Haiphong🚨 LIVESTREAM ALERT : Prof. Mohammad Marandi joins TODAY July 19th 2pm eastern 11am pacific! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share