The 2024 U.S. presidential elections are in full swing and have already brought about a great deal of drama. Republican Party nominee Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in July, only for Kamala Harris to be chosen by the Democratic Party as the nominee after incumbent Joe Biden dropped out of the race just a week later. While this level of chaos is unprecedented in some ways, U.S. presidential elections generally favor competition between personalities over political substance. And this appears all the more important in the 2024 race as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump confront a political system facing a crisis of legitimacy.

A major component of the crisis is structural and inherent to U.S. governance. Politicians in the U.S. do not succeed in politics because of their service to the people. Rather, they are first selected by a tiny fraction of society wielding immense wealth and power before they are presented to voters. Current president Joe Biden, for example, was called the “Senator from MBNA” during his tenure representing Delaware because of his close ties to what is now Bank of America and the credit industry. Biden’s history has made a direct impact on his administration’s financial policies, which have seen broken promises to the electorate over student debt cancellation while the biggest monopolies in the financial sector have accumulated record profits.

Kamala Harris has injected some optimism and hope into the Democratic Party electorate. However, Harris and her new running mate Tom Walz have yet to articulate a policy agenda. A quick look at their campaign website shows a donate button, career biographies, and merchandise but no policy program directed to the needs of the people and the country.

Both Harris and Walz do possess long histories of supporting Israel’s bellicose policy in Palestine and beyond. They have also at different stages of their careers opposed police reforms and higher wages for the lowest paid employment sectors. As California’s Attorney General, Kamala Harris lobbied to keep non-violent prisoners incarcerated for the sole reason that corporations and big businesses benefited from low-wage prison labor.

Nowhere is the gap between the policies that U.S. politicians pursue and the wellbeing of the people bigger than foreign policy. A cursory look at former president Donald Trump and current president Joe Biden’s economic approach to China demonstrates this clearly. Under Trump, the U.S. imposed tariffs on Chinese exports and sanctions on China’s tech sector. Under Biden, the U.S. increased these tariffs to include the entire Chinese electric vehicle sector, expanded Trump’s “black list” of Chinese tech corporations, and targeted the semiconductor industry as a flashpoint in arresting China’s high-tech development. Trump and Biden’s continuity on U.S. foreign policy toward China extends into their military posture as both administration’s saw greatly intensified U.S. militarization in the Asia Pacific presence along China’s border and dangerous escalations over Taiwan in violation of the One China Principle.

Nothing about U.S. foreign policy, whether it targets China or another nation, benefits the American people. Trillions of U.S. dollars have gone unaccounted for to the military industrial complex while people struggle with debt, increasing rates of poverty, lowering life expectancy, inflation and stagnant wages. This has led to a crisis of political legitimacy where support for Congress and U.S. presidents is at an all-time low while support for third-party alternatives to the two-party system is at a high point. The question is, then, why do U.S. politicians fail to serve the interests of their constituents? What makes them choose to enrich military contractors and monopoly financial institutions while neglecting the ordinary worker?

The answer can be summarized as follows: the U.S. is not a democracy, but a “plutocracy” of private capital. One percent of the U.S. population owns more than one-third of U.S. wealth. But more importantly, this one percent are the property owners of the biggest monopolies and financial institutions in the U.S. and have designed a political system where their patronage directly corresponds to U.S. policy. While politicians may promise ordinary Americans policies that will benefit them, once elected these same politicians pursue an agenda which enriches the wealthiest corporations at the expense of the people’s wellbeing.

In 2014, Princeton University scholars conducted a study on the impact that various interest groups hold on government policy. They found that big business and interest groups made a huge impact on U.S. policy and average citizens made little to no impact at all. Their findings find no shortage of validation. While the vast majority of people face economic and social strife, U.S. politicians are busy sending more military aid to Israel and Ukraine and holding fundraisers with the richest in the corporate and finance sectors. This has given way to political malaise in some respects, but it has also encouraged more people to seek alternative political avenues to the two-party system.

As the gap between U.S. policy and the interests of humanity reaches an all time high, U.S. politicians will continue to compete amongst themselves over how to best manage a growing crisis of legitimacy. An ever increasing number of Americans will grow disdainful of this process. This means that an even more polarized political environment is coming to the United States as people navigate gross power distortions between themselves and elites and seek ways to fulfill their desire for a more people-driven and people-centered political agenda.

An edited version of this was published in Global Times