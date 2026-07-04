The Chronicles of Haiphong

The Chronicles of Haiphong

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Mike McElfresh's avatar
Mike McElfresh
7h

Humility can only exist when a person has very solid self-confidence. Insecure people are arrogant and fearful, always defending themselves (making excuses for their bad behavior) and bragging to try to make themselves feel good. Bragging is the clearest sign of insecurity, not confidence, I would argue that the US and the West hasn't been this insecure since at least WWII, when as a nation we behaved magnanimously to those that had been our enemies. Today, we behave like bullies and show no concern for those that we impose war and other damage on through our sanctions. I believe that very bad parenting over at least two generations has produced a society of spoiled brats who feel free to impose on others. Sadly, it's hard to see a turn around as these spoiled brats consider themselves victims.

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Nenus Morales Algora's avatar
Nenus Morales Algora
8h

Hi! Danny Hiphong, I see your podcasts in YouTube and I like them a lot of.

You are a very inteligent and interesting man.

This is the first article (from you) that I read and I agree with you absolutly.

I'm from Spain but I feel an internationalist grand mother.

Excuse my english, it i'snt good enough but I hope you understand me, in case that you read the comments.

Nice to read and hear you.

Of course I'm antiimperialism, antisionist, antifascist.... and I think all the people must be the same rights, the same oportunities, the same Justice, the same freedom, the same good....

If people aren't able to stop the genocides, all the genocides, our future like humanity wil be lost.

I wish you had time enough for answering me. (I have problems with the prepositions, may be the correct is "to answer"???)

Thank you if you have read me.

Coninue with your important labour.

Thank you again dear Danny Hiphong

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