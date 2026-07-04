Massive crowd of Iranians attending the funeral of assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

It’s July 4th, so I had a few thoughts on my mind. Why is that so many people in the US and the West speak about the people and nations spilling blood, sweat and tears for their freedom like they know better than them?

Is it hubris? American/Western exceptionalism? Racism and a deep feeling of superiority over the “other”? Cold War demonization? All of the above? Something else?

Regardless of the reasons, the fact remains that an attitude of “we know better” is rampant in the West.

Take reactions to Iran’s participation in talks with the US over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for example. Iranian leaders have been called traitors. Some have gone so far as to conclude that Iran has surrendered all leverage and is doing far too little for Lebanon and Palestine at this juncture of the war.

In adopting new economic and financial reforms, Cuba has been accused of abandoning its socialist revolution and opening the door to US domination.

Russia, it is said, is showing weakness for refusing to go scorched earth on Ukraine and destroy NATO once and for all.

China has been criticized of not using its immense economic power to strangle Israel, aid Gaza, and change the geopolitical situation for the better of humanity.

Even if ALL of these sentiments were based in reality (they’re not), it wouldn’t change an inconvenient truth: We who reside in the unipolar world order must learn to humble ourselves.

Being humble means seeking a real understanding of those you claim to stand with (or think you know better than). If the self-determination and independence of Iran is important to you, and if the solidarity Iran has expressed concretely to Palestine and Lebanon is important to you as well, then it is worth understanding why Iran would engage in talks with the United States to end the war. It could be that any opportunity to get sanctions relief, stolen assets unfrozen, and simply time away from US and Israeli aggression marks a net benefit to the Iranian people even if it is temporary. Should none of this comes to pass (a high likelihood), what in Iran’s track record since the 12-day war of June 2025 has given indication that its military isn’t ready to defend itself? Iranians can litigate differences and conflicts on the current approach without the assistance of US and Western punditry.

After all, why would we as Americans or Westerners believe that we know better than Iranians?

The same goes for Cuba. Cuba is currently experiencing an economic siege that rivals, if not dwarfs ,the perilous conditions of the Special Period following the Soviet Union’s collapse. Electrical power is scarce. Cuba has been starved of hundreds of billions of dollars of its own revenue via sanctions and Trump’s full-scale blockade has only made matters worse. Cuban leaders are pursuing new economic reforms that aim to take the lessons of China and Vietnam and apply them toward developing the productive forces of their country. The hope is that increased economic incentives and market forces will alleviate the suffocating impact of the US’s economic blockade.

Cuban citizen in front of mural in Havana, Cuba

To pass judgement on Iran and Cuba’s leaders for making these respective moves is worse than short sighted. It’s hubris-driven. Iran has achieved the most significant military blow to the US empire in the last fifty years, all while living under harsh sanctions and the ravages of war. Cuba has for decades been the standard bearer of what a truly independent, socialist country can accomplish for its people. Maternal and infant mortality are lower in Cuba than the United States, and Cuba’s strong commitment to the healthcare and basic needs of its people has been the crown jewel of a region plagued by US-imposed debt, austerity, and political instability.

We must remind ourselves every single day in the US and West of this: is it the economic and political system we live under that is responsible for the current geopolitical crises of our time.

It is the US and West that has besieged Cuba.

It is the US and West that has waged war on Iran endlessly.

It is the US and West that backed the very forces which looted Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union only to bring the world to the brink of nuclear war. Why? Out of hatred for a Putin-led Russia that not only opposes such humiliation but also supports its own independence and the independence of other nations.

And it is the US and West that is responsible for the genocides in Gaza and Lebanon, not China.

It’s not about whether we should or can criticize the internal politics of Cuba, Iran, China or Russia. It’s about what the focus of our work should be. Moving the goal post away from the root causes of war and suffering is a recipe for disaster and defeatism.

The stakes could not be higher. This global struggle, what I argue is a global class struggle, determines the future of humanity itself. The choices? Barbarism or collective prosperity. Nuclear winter or peaceful development.

So be humble US-ian, American, Westerner, European, however you identify. Try to understand the very people and nations currently engaging in a project of sovereignty, self-determination, and common prosperity. No one is asking you to like everything they do or even to understand them fully. Luckily, solidarity doesn’t require this.

What it does require is the shedding of the exceptionalist ideological snake skin fed to us by our corporate warmonger overlords. It also requires that we fix our vision on two fronts: the war abroad and the war at home. The same corporate oligarchs feeding the machinery of mass surveillance, incarceration, policing, debt, and poverty in the US, for example, are the same corporate oligarchs profiting off of the terrorism imposed on the global majority from Palestine to Cuba. And these same corporate oligarchs invest enormous sums of money in a propaganda machine which reinforces material conditions of divide and conquer; whether that’s scapegoating immigrants, racist dehumanization more broadly, and the culture war versus identity politics “left-right” binary ideologically fueling the two-party corporate electoral system in the United States.

We have one enemy: the corporate oligarchs, the capitalists, the imperialists, or what many are calling the Epstein class.

Criticism is healthy. Skepticism is too. But we must ask ourselves: is our criticism helping the Epstein class or hurting it? Is it going to empower us to win the global class war or take us backward?

It is clear where acting like we are superior to those nations and people giving it all for a better life falls (HINT: it’s neither hurting the Epstein class nor empowering us).