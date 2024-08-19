Share this post🚨 PEPE ESCOBAR JOINS LIVE AUG 19TH 11AM EST, 8AM PST!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther🚨 PEPE ESCOBAR JOINS LIVE AUG 19TH 11AM EST, 8AM PST!We discuss Putin's revenge for the Kursk offensive, Ukraine's plans to strike Kursk nuclear power plant, and what it all means for the multipolar worldDanny HaiphongAug 19, 20241Share this post🚨 PEPE ESCOBAR JOINS LIVE AUG 19TH 11AM EST, 8AM PST!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareJOIN THE STREAM HERE: Paid subscribers, do leave questions to be asked at the end of the stream1Share this post🚨 PEPE ESCOBAR JOINS LIVE AUG 19TH 11AM EST, 8AM PST!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare