Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: Live 7pm eastern TODAY April 20th with Carl Zha, Warwick Powell and KJ Noh on US-China, trade war and Trump's tariffs + MORE !Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreREMINDER: Live 7pm eastern TODAY April 20th with Carl Zha, Warwick Powell and KJ Noh on US-China, trade war and Trump's tariffs + MORE !Tune in!Danny HaiphongApr 20, 20258Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: Live 7pm eastern TODAY April 20th with Carl Zha, Warwick Powell and KJ Noh on US-China, trade war and Trump's tariffs + MORE !Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareLINK:8Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: Live 7pm eastern TODAY April 20th with Carl Zha, Warwick Powell and KJ Noh on US-China, trade war and Trump's tariffs + MORE !Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share