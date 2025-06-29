Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: LIVE in 30 minutes June 29th 1pm eastern w/ Mohammad Marandi!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreREMINDER: LIVE in 30 minutes June 29th 1pm eastern w/ Mohammad Marandi!Danny HaiphongJun 29, 202514Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: LIVE in 30 minutes June 29th 1pm eastern w/ Mohammad Marandi!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore25ShareWatch here:14Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: LIVE in 30 minutes June 29th 1pm eastern w/ Mohammad Marandi!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore25Share
Thank you Danny Danny please thank Prof.Marandi for his thought provoking truths about western lies.
As seen on T.V. is what's been done In real life to make the disgusting Crimes of the west look as Hero's.
"Hollywood is a ZIONIST Propaganda regime"
I always enjoy these interviews. Thanks, Danny.