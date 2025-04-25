Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: LIVE in 45 minutes or 9pm eastern April 24th with Brian Berletic!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreREMINDER: LIVE in 45 minutes or 9pm eastern April 24th with Brian Berletic!We dive deep into the geopolitical developments in Eurasia from US-China trade war, the building hot war and the Trump "peace plan" being rejected by EVERYONEDanny HaiphongApr 25, 202513Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: LIVE in 45 minutes or 9pm eastern April 24th with Brian Berletic!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13ShareWatch here:13Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: LIVE in 45 minutes or 9pm eastern April 24th with Brian Berletic!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share
AMERICANS NEED TO KNOW
“ . . .The traditional Western financial system, still reliant on clearinghouses, intermediary banks, and 3–5 day settlement windows, is being leapfrogged by a 7-second, blockchain-enabled, programmable alternative . . . . In pilot tests between Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi, trade settlements using the digital RMB bypassed six banks, slashed fees by 98%, and cleared in real time. No Fed, no SWIFT, no dollar—just code, consensus, and compliance embedded in digital cash. . . . “
FROM:
The Silent Supernova: How China’s [CIPS and] Digital RMB Is Rewriting the Global Financial Order
This is not financial innovation—it’s a new empire built not on colonies, but on code, rails, and programmable trust.
. . . We are not witnessing a mere currency shift—we are seeing the dissolution of a financial monopoly that has shaped the world since 1944.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/silent-supernova-how-chinas-digital-rmb-rewriting-global-ravi-vs-yukmc