Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: Live in ONE HOUR with Ben Norton!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreREMINDER: Live in ONE HOUR with Ben Norton!We talk Trump's foreign policy, war on BRICS, a new ultimatum on Ukraine, and China's reaction to the "new" US regime.Danny HaiphongJan 23, 2025Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: Live in ONE HOUR with Ben Norton!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareWatch the stream here: Share this postThe Chronicles of HaiphongREMINDER: Live in ONE HOUR with Ben Norton!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare