Share this post🚨 SCOTT RITTER JOINS LIVE AT 830PM EASTERN 530PM PACIFIC TONIGHT 6/10!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther🚨 SCOTT RITTER JOINS LIVE AT 830PM EASTERN 530PM PACIFIC TONIGHT 6/10!We dive into the State Department encounter that had his passport seized and trip to Russia cancelled. PLUS: Russia readies numerous responses to NATO crossing red line, plus much more!Danny HaiphongJun 10, 2024∙ Paid7Share this post🚨 SCOTT RITTER JOINS LIVE AT 830PM EASTERN 530PM PACIFIC TONIGHT 6/10!chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareWatch via this link:This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in