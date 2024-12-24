Merry Christmas and Happy holidays! If you enjoyed this article, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or gifting one to a friend/family member!

Stop congratulating the U.S. empire for Syria’s collapse. Just stop.

It took the U.S. empire over thirteen years since the launch of its 2011 regime change war to see Assad ousted from power, all at the expense of millions of displaced and hundreds of thousands of Syrians killed.

When Assad fled, the U.S. empire did not claim responsibility. It could not claim responsibility. Instead, it was Turkey and wanna-be Sultan Erdogan who stole the spotlight.

If the U.S. claimed responsibility, then it’s entire Middle East project would be called into question…AGAIN.

In 2014, U.S. interventionism in Syria was extremely unpopular in the United States. This led to Obama thinking twice about sending in a full arsenal of bombs and troops to lay waste to the Syrian government.

Ten years later and Assad is gone. What does the U.S. empire have to celebrate?

CENTCOM is stealing Syrian oil to the northeast. It has double the number of troops occupying Syrian land than originally assumed. Sure, this is a projection of power.

But power over WHAT? A state of chaos? A nation now bereft with armed takfiri groups and several occupiers in Israel and Turkey?

The U.S. empire cannot manage this. It couldn’t manage this in Iraq, Afghanistan, or Libya.

And the situation could turn out a lot worse in Syria. The U.S. has been completely reliant on a war of destruction against the Syrian people, starving them with sanctions and terrorizing them with bombs and proxies.

Now it must rely on these same tools to assert dominance over a potentially ungovernable situation.

Head choppers will compete for power. It will likely turn violent. Their rule has already brought terror across what’s left of Syria.

Turkey and Israel have expansionist dreams that they won’t give up. But both of these junior imperial states possess severe limitations, not least because “Greater Israel” = Forever Wars that threaten to exhaust the colonial entity and Turkey’s “neo-Ottoman” dreams are riding the backs of a lackluster economy, unstable political leadership, and a band of armed takfiris with no historical record of governing on behalf of a true empire.

Turkey is not that empire. Neither is Israel. Both are dependent on US IMPERIAL power projection. But U.S. power projection is in a state of decay itself. The U.S. became a true superpower, an empire of chaos and monopoly capital, after World War II only to spend the next three generations waging one losing war after another.

Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan to name a few. Millions were killed. Many displaced. Lives ruined. Economies stunted or destroyed. Yet the U.S. share of the global economy only got smaller amid these wars. U.S. political legitimacy has suffered. Multipolarity is now a permanent fixture of the geopolitical and global economic landscape.

China and Russia are global leaders in their own right. Syria’s demise doesn’t change this fact, no matter if it leaves them with one less friend in West Asia. While the Axis of Resistance has taken a blow due to the demise of the Syrian Arab Republic, its growth over the past year alone demonstrates that the future of West Asia is NOT U.S. empire. It’s independence from it.

Assad’s ouster is indeed a tragedy and a blow to the historic struggle for national liberation and independence from empire in the region and globally. However, history and politics are not a video game. There is no fatality that eliminates resistance. The people of Palestine have been waging a more than year-long war of resistance against genocide in Gaza. Even if weakened, it won’t stop with Assad’s demise. That alone is a monumental victory for those who seeking a new world free of imperial and colonial aggression.

But this piece isn’t an argument about holding on to hope or morals in the face of great odds. It’s about reality. The U.S. empire’s rot is an undeniable fact. U.S. empire cannot compete with China economically. It can’t compete with Russia militarily. It cannot maintain a foothold anywhere in the world without leaving devastation in its wake. Some may argue that this is all part of the plan. That U.S. rulers and profiteers don’t care and prefer it this way.

Even if so, the blowback to this only leads in one direction. Instability. Crisis. And eventually, the weakening of U.S. power as more and more nations and people decide that a rotting empire is incompatible with life itself.

Shed the doom and gloom. There’s no need to praise the U.S. empire for its supposed “victory” in Syria. The real geopolitical picture is far more complicated and far less favorable to the agents of chaos than what meets the eye. Syria is merely a bright spot, a temporary reprieve from what has been years of decline for an empire whose lifespan is rapidly approaching the end.