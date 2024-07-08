The view from Montserrat.

Biden has dementia, Trump is a convicted felon.

But I don’t care.

I care about the CPC turning 103, reaching heights no man has ever seen.

I care about Russia crushing imperial dreams, wrecking sanctions for all of history.

About Israel threatening Hezbollah, a victory that’s a pipe dream.

Genocide is no longer obscene.

But a normal part of American life.

As it has always been since the beginning of what we call the “Collective West.”

Run by a collection of thieves

Preying on the global majority.

I could care less about the 2024 elections, US politricks, or their mythology.

Does that make me detached?

A philistine?

Truth is, philosophers, revolutionaries or social movements have not heretofore confronted what we are witnessing.

The death of an empire.

The end of an epoch.

The old word rotting on the pregnant belly of the new one.

This parasite must be excised.

This disease must be eradicated.

This cancer must be removed with nothing left for reemergence.

So screw the 2024 elections.

Let’s embrace the project for a post-American Hegemony Century.

