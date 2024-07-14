As you all have probably heard, an attempted hit on Donald Trump was made on July 13th at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump survived and a disastrous optics storm has ensued for the Democrats and essentially all opponents of Donald Trump. Just look at this photo. Biden was already having a bad month. It just got worse.

Some say that this moment may hurt Trump because it sends a message to ordinary Americans that where Trump goes, chaos follows. This is wishful thinking. I have ZERO skin in this game. I don't vote Democrat or Republican. Both parties are mere wings of a uniparty of war and economic exploitation of the global majority, here and abroad. But I can call a spade a spade. There is nothing about this that hurts Trump's 2024 bid. All of it helps, including Elon Musk going full donor mode after the fact.

Trump always represented the chickens of chaos coming to roost on the dying edifice of the American empire. Today was another stark example. I will be going live July 14th evening to discuss the implications of this historic moment on the geopolitical and global landscape, with particular focus on how the U.S. elections will be surveyed by the multipolar world. Information to come later July 14th.

I wrote this the night before the assassination attempt. I think it's fitting for the moment.

The empire will fall.

Its edifice will crumble.

Its prison gates will brake down.

It's a matter of time.

Palestine is not alone.

The multipolar world DOES have its back.

It isn't perfect. That's not Dialectics.

That's not materialism.

The world doesn't run on purity and perfection.

We can work toward victory, or concede defeat.

The Axis of Resistance has chosen the former.

By any Means Necessary to Defeat the Zionist Entity.

China and Russia are doing it politically and economically,

So sophisticated that few in the West can drop their Cold War Blinders

Long enough to see it

I've seen it. I've seen what victory looks like.

In China. In Cuba too.

I've met truly free people.

People who don't worry whether their governments will imprison them for journalism.

Or repress them for fighting for peace or a better life.

Their governments WANT THE SAME.

They battle contradictions, yes. They battle problems, yes.

But they battle them together, with their governments. As THE government.

That's what we don't have in the Collective west.

Our governments stand above us, on top of us, working for those taking everything from us.

War is a weapon, not a system.

The system of empire feeds off war. Destruction. Instability.

It's all backfiring now, and was always going to.

Why? Because the alternative EXISTS.

And its existence is the key that will open the door to the fall of empire.

The American empire.

PLEASE BECOME A PAID MEMBER TO THE SUBSTACK TO SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA!