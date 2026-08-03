The Chronicles of Haiphong

The Chronicles of Haiphong

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

The western hegemon is such a dangerous dying Empire.

Reply
Share
Farzad1976's avatar
Farzad1976
2h

They are delusional, American Empire and hegemony are over deal with it.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Danny Haiphong · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture