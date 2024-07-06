🚨 WE'RE BACK! LIVESTREAM TONIGHT JULY 6TH 9PM EASTERN, 6PM PACIFIC
Putin's meeting with Orban, Israel preparing broader war in Lebanon, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and much more are all on deck!
Watch the stream here, and leave a question if you are a paid subscriber:
My question is, "Where is the solidarity in the EU countries with Victor Orban in pursuing diplomacy in ending the Ukraine conflict peacefully?" I would expect many opposition leaders in their respective countries like France, Czech republic, Greece and Austria to be pushing for ending this NATO conflict, as their economies collapse and social unrest increases. This despite the political pressure, from ruling elites, to silence and censure such pragmatic opposition.