I remain on holiday from live streaming, but wanted to send a quick thank you for all the support and to send you my reaction to Julian Assange being freed. Here it is:

I’ve lived nearly six years with Assange being tortured and imprisoned. A huge portion of my life has thus been defined by the U.S. imperial regime criminalizing the right to do journalism, which has always been the case in some form throughout its history.

My hope is that we can raise Mumia Abu-Jamal and the dozens of others rotting behind cell walls for standing up to the elite class of parasite draining everything good in our world.

Today we should celebrate, but tomorrow is another day in the life of dying US hegemony.

I could say many things about Assange’s global significance.

But I’ll say this: Assange exposes the simple truth that Russia and China or any other “adversary” to empire is NOT our enemy.

They arnt taking our rights away in the collective West.

They arnt bringing us to the brink of nuclear war.

They arnt selling us lies while taking everything from us.

Cold Wars are not cold. They don’t simply bump in the night.

They lie. They cheat. They steal.

They murder. They sanction. They starve.

They destabilize. They ruin. They destroy all that is hope in this world.

This isn’t hyperbole. This is what Julian Assange’s case exposed in the most grotesque and cruel way.

And he is no less relevant now that he is free. All that’s changed are those precious breaths he now gets to breathe outside of prison walls.

While this should bring wide smiles and tears down our cheeks, the system that put him and so many others in this position remains.

Time to bury it.

