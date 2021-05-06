Welcome to Chronicles of Haiphong!

After years as a writer and journalist for outlets like Black Agenda Report, I have taken my work solo to focus on the pressing geopolitical developments changing our world.

This Substack features all of my livestreams and articles when I am able to write them.

All my journalistic work is free to the public. But for as little as $70 per year or $7 per month, you accomplish two things: making my independent media work more sustainable and opening access to the comments feature.

In solidarity,

Danny Haiphong