The Chronicles of Haiphong
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
🚨 Julian Assange FREE!
After nearly 2,000 days of persecution for revealing inconvenient truths, the heroic journalist is finally free from his Belmarsh cell
Jun 25
•
Danny Haiphong
29
Share this post
🚨 Julian Assange FREE!
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
The American Empire and Opioid Addiction: A Geopolitical Crisis
The warmongers in Washington are blaming China 🇨🇳 for the opioid crisis in the USA. Here’s why the US’s geopolitical aim of endless hegemony has more…
Jun 18
•
Danny Haiphong
26
Share this post
The American Empire and Opioid Addiction: A Geopolitical Crisis
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
🚨 LIVE with Pepe Escobar TODAY June 11th at 10am eastern, 7AM Pacific
In the last livestream of the month, journalist Pepe Escobar joins from Moscow to update us on the latest developments in de-dollarization and the…
Jun 11
•
Danny Haiphong
10
Share this post
🚨 LIVE with Pepe Escobar TODAY June 11th at 10am eastern, 7AM Pacific
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
🚨 SCOTT RITTER JOINS LIVE AT 830PM EASTERN 530PM PACIFIC TONIGHT 6/10!
We dive into the State Department encounter that had his passport seized and trip to Russia cancelled. PLUS: Russia readies numerous responses to NATO…
Jun 10
•
Danny Haiphong
7
Share this post
🚨 SCOTT RITTER JOINS LIVE AT 830PM EASTERN 530PM PACIFIC TONIGHT 6/10!
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
🚨 LIVE with Mark Sleboda TODAY June 7th at 1pm eastern 10AM Pacific
We are talking Russia's massive response to NATO crossing its red line, as Russia's navy heads to Cuba. We will also talk Israel Hezbollah close to war…
Jun 7
•
Danny Haiphong
10
Share this post
🚨 LIVE with Mark Sleboda TODAY June 7th at 1pm eastern 10AM Pacific
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
🚨 LIVE with Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson June 6th at 1pm eastern, 10a Pacific!
We discuss from a former insider's perspective where exactly US-led wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and the Asia-Pacific are taking us.
Jun 6
•
Danny Haiphong
8
Share this post
🚨 LIVE with Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson June 6th at 1pm eastern, 10a Pacific!
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
🚨 LIVE TODAY JUNE 5TH with Richard Wolff at 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific!
The renowned economist joins to discuss Russia's surging economy amid failing sanctions and NATO escalations, US tariffs on China, BRICS and so much…
Jun 5
•
Danny Haiphong
9
Share this post
🚨 LIVE TODAY JUNE 5TH with Richard Wolff at 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific!
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
🚨 NATO'S BIG MISTAKE: LIVE at 9pm eastern 6PM PACIFIC TONIGHT June 1!
Join me as we discuss Jeffrey Sachs interview with Tucker Carlson, NATO's latest provocations, and panic over China's capabilities
Jun 1
•
Danny Haiphong
8
Share this post
🚨 NATO'S BIG MISTAKE: LIVE at 9pm eastern 6PM PACIFIC TONIGHT June 1!
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
May 2024
🚨 LIVE with Seyed Mohammad Marandi TODAY May 31st 12 noon eastern, 9AM Pacific
Dr. Marandi joins from Tehran to discuss Israel-Iran tensions, the Axis of Resistance, Gaza, and so much more.
May 31
•
Danny Haiphong
8
Share this post
🚨 LIVE with Seyed Mohammad Marandi TODAY May 31st 12 noon eastern, 9AM Pacific
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
🚨 BOMBSHELL ON ISRAEL'S SECRET WEAPON: THE WESTERN MEDIA. LOWKEY JOINS ME LIVE TODAY MAY 23 AT 7PM EASTERN 4PM PACIFIC!
Prolific rapper and journalist Lowkey joins for a livestream to provide background on a massive attack he and others are facing from Western media in…
May 23
•
Danny Haiphong
9
Share this post
🚨 BOMBSHELL ON ISRAEL'S SECRET WEAPON: THE WESTERN MEDIA. LOWKEY JOINS ME LIVE TODAY MAY 23 AT 7PM EASTERN 4PM PACIFIC!
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
🚨 LIVE WITH SCOTT RITTER TONIGHT 830PM EASTERN MAY 22ND: ZELENSKY, NULAND PLEAD FOR NATO STRIKES ON RUSSIA, RUSSIA CONDUCTS NUCLEAR DRILLS…
Join us for a full round of geopolitical analysis in what should be a dynamic discussion on the future prospects for world war, peace, and multipolarity
May 22
•
Danny Haiphong
8
Share this post
🚨 LIVE WITH SCOTT RITTER TONIGHT 830PM EASTERN MAY 22ND: ZELENSKY, NULAND PLEAD FOR NATO STRIKES ON RUSSIA, RUSSIA CONDUCTS NUCLEAR DRILLS, ISRAEL IN CRISIS
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Anti-Semitism Awareness Act: When Empire Trumps "Free Speech"
A new law passed by the House in March eviscerates the illusion of free speech in the USA, all to protect Israel's genocide in Gaza.
May 21
•
Danny Haiphong
24
Share this post
The Anti-Semitism Awareness Act: When Empire Trumps "Free Speech"
chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Danny Haiphong
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts