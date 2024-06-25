The Chronicles of Haiphong

🚨 Julian Assange FREE!
After nearly 2,000 days of persecution for revealing inconvenient truths, the heroic journalist is finally free from his Belmarsh cell
  
Danny Haiphong
The American Empire and Opioid Addiction: A Geopolitical Crisis
The warmongers in Washington are blaming China 🇨🇳 for the opioid crisis in the USA. Here’s why the US’s geopolitical aim of endless hegemony has more…
  
Danny Haiphong
🚨 LIVE with Pepe Escobar TODAY June 11th at 10am eastern, 7AM Pacific
In the last livestream of the month, journalist Pepe Escobar joins from Moscow to update us on the latest developments in de-dollarization and the…
  
Danny Haiphong
🚨 SCOTT RITTER JOINS LIVE AT 830PM EASTERN 530PM PACIFIC TONIGHT 6/10!
We dive into the State Department encounter that had his passport seized and trip to Russia cancelled. PLUS: Russia readies numerous responses to NATO…
  
Danny Haiphong
🚨 LIVE with Mark Sleboda TODAY June 7th at 1pm eastern 10AM Pacific
We are talking Russia's massive response to NATO crossing its red line, as Russia's navy heads to Cuba. We will also talk Israel Hezbollah close to war…
  
Danny Haiphong
🚨 LIVE with Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson June 6th at 1pm eastern, 10a Pacific!
We discuss from a former insider's perspective where exactly US-led wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and the Asia-Pacific are taking us.
  
Danny Haiphong
🚨 LIVE TODAY JUNE 5TH with Richard Wolff at 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific!
The renowned economist joins to discuss Russia's surging economy amid failing sanctions and NATO escalations, US tariffs on China, BRICS and so much…
  
Danny Haiphong
🚨 NATO'S BIG MISTAKE: LIVE at 9pm eastern 6PM PACIFIC TONIGHT June 1!
Join me as we discuss Jeffrey Sachs interview with Tucker Carlson, NATO's latest provocations, and panic over China's capabilities
  
Danny Haiphong

🚨 LIVE with Seyed Mohammad Marandi TODAY May 31st 12 noon eastern, 9AM Pacific
Dr. Marandi joins from Tehran to discuss Israel-Iran tensions, the Axis of Resistance, Gaza, and so much more.
  
Danny Haiphong
🚨 BOMBSHELL ON ISRAEL'S SECRET WEAPON: THE WESTERN MEDIA. LOWKEY JOINS ME LIVE TODAY MAY 23 AT 7PM EASTERN 4PM PACIFIC!
Prolific rapper and journalist Lowkey joins for a livestream to provide background on a massive attack he and others are facing from Western media in…
  
Danny Haiphong
🚨 LIVE WITH SCOTT RITTER TONIGHT 830PM EASTERN MAY 22ND: ZELENSKY, NULAND PLEAD FOR NATO STRIKES ON RUSSIA, RUSSIA CONDUCTS NUCLEAR DRILLS…
Join us for a full round of geopolitical analysis in what should be a dynamic discussion on the future prospects for world war, peace, and multipolarity
  
Danny Haiphong
The Anti-Semitism Awareness Act: When Empire Trumps "Free Speech"
A new law passed by the House in March eviscerates the illusion of free speech in the USA, all to protect Israel's genocide in Gaza.
  
Danny Haiphong
